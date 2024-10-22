Adoption information events for National Adoption Week

National Adoption Week runs from October 21-27, and to mark the theme of ‘The Journey’, a new short film, set onboard a train, follows the stories of three adoptive families on their travels, reflecting on the ups, downs and detours of their lifelong journey.

Rachel, who features in the film alongside her two-year-old adopted daughter Winnie, father Daniel and social worker Becky, said: “You have an idea in your head of what family looks like, and for us it’s been different, but even more wonderful in different ways. For me, it’s really important that Winnie has a sense of herself and her identity – that she understands that not only do all families look different, but she has more than one family, and that’s OK.”

‘The Journey’ is available to watch at youcanadopt.co.uk/naw

Adoption Focus, which is rated as outstanding by Ofsted, will be holding two online information events during National Adoption Week, to give anyone considering adoption the opportunity to find out more.

There’s an online session at 6pm on Wednesday, 23 October, covering all aspects of adoption, from registering, through assessment, training, approval, family finding, and lifelong support.

And at 6pm on Thursday, 24 October, there will be a session focusing on the early permanence or fostering for adoption approach to adoption. This will explain the many advantages involved in this more child-focused adoption pathway.

Both events are free to attend, and places can be booked via the Adoption Focus website, adoption-focus.org.uk

By Nick Perry - Contributor