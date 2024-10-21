SAS: Who Dares Wins Billy Billingham heading to Shrewsbury

Billy is as tough as they come. Chief Instructor on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Paratrooper, decorated SAS leader, and a bodyguard to Hollywood superstars, Billy has seen extreme combat and gruelling missions aplenty. Spend an extraordinary evening with him, as he shares his incredible, inspirational story.

Billy will share stories of his astonishing experiences; from leaving school at 11 and running with gangs in Birmingham before joining the Royal Marine cadets and Parachute Regiment, to rising to the rank of sergeant major in the SAS and undertaking dozens of classified and extremely dangerous missions.

He’ll consider the 20 years he spent serving in countless warzones, winning a commendation for bravery and being awarded an MBE by the Queen, before embracing the life of a bodyguard to celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Sir Michael Caine, Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe.

Finally, Billy will take us behind the scenes of SAS: Who Dares Wins, where he has gained a reputation for excellence, honesty and integrity, supporting his fellow DS, but also intimidating and inspiring the contestants who take on the demanding challenges each week.

Educating, entertaining, and enthralling in equal measure, and with the chance to pose your questions to the man himself, this event will inspire those wishing to seek a challenge and conquer it – the SAS way.

For tickets: theatresevern.co.uk/shows/talks/billy-billingham-mbe/

By Laura Norton - Contributor