Whitchurch Young Farmers record breaking year

Each year the club chooses the charities that they want to raise money for over the year.

In October we chose our charities for this year, we chose one in our community being Whitchurch Community hospital, one within our industry which we chose Shropshire Rural support and one in our region being Midlands air ambulance.

Our first event of the year was our bonfire night which due to wet weather we had to move it last minute and with the kind permission we teamed up with Whitchurch rugby club and held our bonfire there.

This event was a huge success with it being walking distance from the town, family friendly and affordable. With the amazing support from the local community of this event we raised an incredible £8,430.84 profit at this event.

Moving onto our next event of the year was our annual charity ploughing match which again had to be moved last minute due to weather, we held it by the kind permission of Mr R Perry at Ollerton. The Ploughing match saw around 150 ploughmen enter the competition, over 35 trade stands and the new additions of the tug of war competition and ploughmen’s after do. It was a busy day with something for everyone to come and see and get involved in. This charity event raised £8687.50 profit.

The next event of the year was the charity auction, where the amazing team at the Combermere Arms had asked if we could team up together as they had recently refurbished the pub and had over 100 paintings and photos that they wanted to donate to a charity auction with all profits being split between our chosen charities for the year. The huge generosity of the landowners Greg and Pia Williams at the Combermere Arms, Burghley Dam the Charity Auction raised £1,921.68 profit.

We also held a few quiz nights both within the club and with other clubs. The money raised from the quizzes was also added to the total to donate to our charities at the end of the year.

The year was a huge success raising just shy of £20,000 in total to be split between the four charities. At our end of year dinner dance at the end of October 2024 we presented three cheques of £5,000 each to our chosen charities of Whitchurch Community Hospital, Shropshire Rural Support and Midlands Air Ambulance.

We wouldn’t of been able to raise such an incredible amount of money for these charities with out the support of the local community and businesses, our amazing 96 members of Whitchurch YFC, Our advisory group and the top table for the year. Here's to another amazing year, next year!