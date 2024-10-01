Ludlow Cancer Support Group raises £1000 at Macmillan Coffee Morning
Nearly 150 people attended Ludlow Cancer Support Group’s Macmillan Coffee Morning at the Parish Centre, St. Peter’s Church, on Friday 27 September.
By David Banner
Visitors enjoyed coffee and home-made cake, and additional attractions included a Tombola, a Sales Table, Guess the Number of Sweets in the Jar, and Name the Teddy – he was called Harold!
The event was an outstanding success, and raised £1000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
More information about Ludlow Cancer Support Group is available on our website, www.ludlowcancersupport.org or phone Rosemary Wood on 01584 875438.