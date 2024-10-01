Ludlow Cancer Support Group raises £1000 at Macmillan Coffee Morning

Visitors enjoyed coffee and home-made cake, and additional attractions included a Tombola, a Sales Table, Guess the Number of Sweets in the Jar, and Name the Teddy – he was called Harold!

The event was an outstanding success, and raised £1000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

More information about Ludlow Cancer Support Group is available on our website, www.ludlowcancersupport.org or phone Rosemary Wood on 01584 875438.