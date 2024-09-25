Spirographing the Severn: Local artist dazzles with window display for Shrewsbury Pride

Rachel's winning design, which covers the large window of the Nationwide Shrewsbury branch, features over 400 handmade Spirograph stickers arranged in the iconic loop of the River Severn, which encircles the town centre of Shrewsbury. The artwork, carefully crafted by hand, reflects the beauty of the town, the joy of Pride and the creativity of the artist.

Rachel had this to say about her work: "Each Spirograph is beautiful and different in its own unique way, but together they make a big, beautiful creation. That’s the message behind this display – celebrating individuality and diversity, while coming together as a community."

The installation will be on display for two weeks before the Spirograph stickers are removed and reassembled into a canvas artwork, ensuring the design continues to inspire even after Shrewsbury Pride weekend concludes.

Candace Broomhall, Senior Branch Manager at Nationwide Shrewsbury, and Simon Evans, Deputy Branch Manager, selected the winning design to mark Nationwide’s commitment to Shrewsbury Pride and the local community. Simon Evans praised Rachel's effort and the deeper connection to Shrewsbury: "Once we saw the river in her design, we knew it was the perfect display to represent Nationwide Shrewsbury.”

"We're so proud to support not only Pride but also a local artist. Rachel worked so hard over the last few weeks, and it has really paid off."

Shrewsbury Pride takes place this weekend and is set to celebrate diversity, equality, and love in the heart of Shrewsbury. The weekend will feature a parade, live performances, and activities for all ages.

Phil Davies, Shrewsbury Pride organiser, expressed his excitement about the festival and this year’s creative competition: "We’re so excited for this weekend and couldn’t be happier with the level of community engagement.

"Rachel’s design is a wonderful example of how art can bring people together and reflect the spirit of Pride."

In addition to Rachel Evans’ winning design for Nationwide, other winners in the Shrewsbury Pride window design competition include:

• CUPS Coffee & Creators – Richard Keay

• Write Here of Shrewsbury – AJ

• NERDY – Millie Harrison and Claire Martinez

Be sure to visit the winning displays around Shrewsbury and join the community in celebrating Pride this weekend.

By Rachel Evans - Contributor