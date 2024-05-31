Let there be light - Shrewsbury care home invites local community to honour D-Day

On Saturday, 8 June at 2.30pm, Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day with its very own lamp lighting ceremony.

To commemorate the Normandy Landings on 6 June 1944, Care UK is partnering with royal pageant master Bruno Peek, CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace. Along with charities supporting the three forces and the Merchant Navy Association, over 100 Care UK homes will take part in this nationwide tribute.

At Oxbow Manor, the team have been hard at work organising a special commemorative event which will see residents and guests enjoy a 1940s-themed party, complete with bunting, flags, and popular wartime songs from singer Paul Watkins. Team members will be dressed in wartime clothes and the culinary team will serve a delicious 40’s style afternoon tea featuring sherry trifle and Pimm’s.

The lamp, which represents the peace that followed the end of World War Two, will be lit on Thursday, 6 June by 94-year-old veteran and resident at Oxbow Manor, Ray Clark.

Ray Clark said: “This is a great honour thank you. We’re taking the time to remember all those that we have lost and gave the ultimate sacrifice, so that we have the freedom we all now enjoy.”

Lindsey Quegan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “Here at Oxbow Manor, we’re passionate about playing an active role in our community, so we’re delighted to be joining a nationwide initiative by opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity, and in the run up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and memories – it’s been fantastic to hear everyone’s experiences and learn from one another.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Oxbow Manor for what we anticipate will be a heartfelt afternoon for everyone involved!”

For more information and to book your place for the event, please call Customer Relations Manager, Ann Rose, on 01743 598505, or email ann.rose@careuk.com

By Ellen Lovatt - Contributor