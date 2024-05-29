Theatre ready to entertain audiences with their summer tour

You can catch the light-hearted fun this June in Whitchurch, Prees, Tilstock and Marbury.

First on the stage is ‘Almost The Birthday Party’ by Paul Kalburgi. Eccentric Kelly (Sarah Radford) and Fearne (Jenny Matthews) get more than they bargained for when they set out to find new friends by inviting complete strangers round to join a play reading group.

The couple are visited late at night by a mysterious Mrs Percival and asked to recall details of an absurd and eventful first rehearsal – complete with cheesecake, vicar and taxidermy cat! Isaac Radford makes his debut directing for the group.

Then follows David Tristram’s ‘Murder on a Budget’ when the legendary Inspector Drake is back to tackle a murder that is as mad as a box of frogs and a whole heap of fun. Described as a farce/mystery/thriller come along and meet all the characters Inspector Drake encounters when investigating a headless corpse at the manor house.

Nigel Davies leads as Inspector Drake with cast members Alan Scutt, Cat Taylor, Karin Goddard, Adam Williams, Wendy Brisbourne, Natalie Stevenson, Gary Bailey with Ethna Norris making her debut with the group. Jason Wainwright is directing.

The opening night is at The Talbot Theatre, Whitchurch Leisure Centre, Sir John Talbot’s School, on Tuesday, June 25 with tickets available from Crafty Birds in Bredwood Arcade, Whitchurch, on wltg.org.uk or 07506 724572.

Then it is Tilstock Village Hall (01948 880402) on Wednesday June 20, Marbury Village Hall (07737 523057) on Thursday June 27 and Prees Village Hall (Jackie’s Post Office) on Friday, June 28. All shows start at 7.30pm.

By Jenny Matthews - Contributor