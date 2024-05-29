New Market Drayton pet grooming school to hold open day

To celebrate the third opening within the group, the school is hosting an open day event on Friday, August 2 from 10am to 3pm.

The Awarding Organisation of choice for the qualifications is iPET Network who specialises in creating qualifications in the Animal Care and Veterinary Science sector. The qualifications that are delivered are awarded by iPET Network and are regulated by Ofqual.

Located in the heart of Market Drayton, the Four Paws Groom School offers a variety of courses and qualifications designed to cater to all skill levels. From beginner grooming courses to advanced techniques and breed-specific grooming, the qualifications are tailored to ensure students receive hands-on experience under the guidance of experienced tutors.

“We are thrilled to bring Four Paws Groom School to Market Drayton,” said Sarah Mackay, Director of Four Paws Groom School. “Our mission is to elevate the standard of dog grooming education and provide our students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in this rewarding career.”

“We invite the community to join us at our school to see first-hand what makes Four Paws Groom School a premier choice for dog grooming education.

“We are committed to fostering a community of skilled, compassionate groomers who are dedicated to the health and well-being of the pets they care for.” added Sarah.

Attendees will have the opportunity to look round the school, meet the tutor, and learn more about the courses offered.

For more information about Four Paws Groom School, please visit fourpawsgroomschool.co.uk/ or call the school on 01630 317617.

By Lucy Wright - Contributor