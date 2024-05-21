Primary school to host baby and toddler swimming lessons

With a mission to nurture a love for water, enhance safety skills, and promote confidence and early development, Tiny Swimming offers a unique swimming experience for babies and children aged 3 months to 4+ years pre-school age.

Sarah Taylor, owner and founder of Tiny Swimming said: "At Tiny Swimming, we believe that introducing children to the water at an early age can and should be fun; working with each child’s individual developmental stages as they grow. This builds their confidence and also teaches them swimming techniques and safety skills that can last a lifetime. We are excited to bring our lessons to Ellesmere Primary School and provide families with a nurturing and fun environment where their little ones can thrive in the water."

Tiny Swimming classes offer a gentle, nurturing environment where children can grow their confidence and skills through our experienced teachers who are trained in the Aqua Sensory programme and Water’s Touch programme for the younger babies. Aqua Sensory and Water’s Touch are child development programmes in the water, designed to meet the unique needs of each age group, from gentle water introduction for infants as young six weeks old to pre-school children.

Each lesson also includes learning vital safety skills – how to get in and out of the water safely, identifying safe zones in the pool and what to do if the child falls in water. The lessons are also proven to help development of the child’s physical, learning and cognitive pathways as they grow older.

The expansion into Ellesmere reflects Tiny Swimming's commitment to bringing lessons to families in the area; they partner with local facilities and are looking to take on new teachers as they grow further.

In addition to its standard lessons, Tiny Swimming offers specialised classes for children with special educational needs and disabilities, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of swimming in a supportive environment. With 1:1 classes and a dedicated SEND teacher, this empowers children of all abilities to build confidence, coordination, strength, and water skills. The benefits of water and a nurturing environment for the children are far reaching.

In addition, Tiny Swimming will also be running Summer Swim Schools and Crash Courses in the area!

For more please visit: tinyswimming.co.uk or email: hello@tinyswimming.co.uk.

By Rachel Redshaw - Contributor