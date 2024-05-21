Authors to give helpful advice on routes into publishing

Stephen Brotherton, who grew up in the West Midlands and now lives in Shropshire, has been social worker for nearly 30 years and currently works for the NHS and is also a member of the Bridgnorth Writers’ Group; Mum and Boy is his second short-story collection.

Local writer, Cliona Woods, author of Marcels Peaches & The Raven’s Dream is a heart-rending fairytale, describing the descent of two young boys into addiction. It speaks about the loss of their humanity and the brutality of need. It’s a story about love, and the strength it takes to chose life. It was written to raise awareness about addiction and to give hope to those whose despair runs bone deep.

The event starts at 6pm, tickets are £7.50 and can be purchased in person at the bookshop or by emailing enquiries@castlebookshop.co.uk.

