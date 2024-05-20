Farm encouraging youngsters to get their boots muddy this half term

It is well documented that getting out and about, and connecting with nature and wildlife, is vital to children’s mental health. However, cost and easy access to the countryside are often barriers experienced by families.

Overcoming these barriers is important to the team at the community owned farm. Fordhalls trails are free to access, with free parking and dogs on leads welcome, taking wanderers on a foray through the picturesque pastures, woodland, and along the banks of the River Tern. Often, there are piglets, sheep and cows to say hello to along the way, with a well-stocked farm shop and café to enjoy if you need to refuel! You can even bring your own food and find the perfect spot to enjoy a family picnic in the beautiful surroundings and soak up the sunshine.

The upcoming May school holiday events all revolve around celebrating the smaller, but very important, creatures found in the ecosystem – bugs! With all events ranging from free to £10, families can dive into the wonderful world of minibeasts – maybe a dung beetle adventure with the Poo Patrol, an aquatic exploration with Captain Mike’s Pirates, or a woodland story time and tasty picnic, with the ‘Brilliant Bugs’ story, bug hunt and picnic event. This is just a taste of the fun on offer!

Charlotte Hollins, Fordhall Community Land Initiative General Manager, said: "Free access to Fordhall is really important to us. We are also passionate about the farm being as accessible as possible, which is why our all-terrain Tramper is available to anyone to book whilst they visit us. Accessing nature and the countryside is something that should be available for everyone. I believe it is vital to our wellbeing to have as much access to green space as possible, creating memories with every moment. If visitors can learn a little about the farm and protecting nature too, then all the better!

"This half term we have a focus on bugs. Dad (Arthur Hollins) turned Fordhall organic just after the Second World War and he always called these bugs and worms his ‘volunteer workers’. Each one has its own role in sustaining life both below and above the soil – without them, life would simply not exist.

"It is wonderful to be opening up this magical world to families through our activities this May. One of the free events will even help us to track our biodiversity on site. Our brilliant bugs citizen survey encourages everyone to record the minibeast friends you find helping us to monitor the health of the farm and our local landscape."

Be sure to check out the full catalogue of exciting creepy crawly May events at fordhallfarm.com.

By Fran Lant - Contributor