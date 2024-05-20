Community hero honours for volunteer with the 'biggest heart'

Malcolm Lloyd is the Midlands first recipient of Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care's Community Hero Award.

The Leominster branch on West Street didn't hesitate to nominate Malcolm and present him with a luxury afternoon tea hamper.

Branch manager, Hannah New, said: "Malcolm has the biggest heart and is always smiling - he demonstrates daily it's the little things you do that make a big difference. He has volunteered for St Michael's Hospice and the local Oxfam shop for many years. For the past 20 years he has also collected many hundreds of unwanted spectacles from all the charity shops in town and brought them to us to send on to be distributed abroad to those in need.

"We are delighted that we can give Malcolm a well earned treat and say thank you for everything he has done and continues to do for the Leominster community and charities."

Malcolm has lived his entire life in Leominster and was delighted to win the award. He said: "I was very surprised but happy to be told about my award and look forward to tucking into my afternoon tea. The team at Scrivens are like friends to me and I enjoy popping in for a chat and to make them laugh by telling them a joke."

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established over 85 years ago in 1938. It has 169 high street stores in towns and cities across England and Wales, with 1,000 employees.

By Joanna Mathers - Contributor