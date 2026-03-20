Ronnie O’Sullivan’s record-smashing 153 break ‘up there among special moments’

Ronnie O’Sullivan described his latest history-making snooker feat as one of the highlights of his career after compiling an unprecedented 153 break at the World Open in Yushan.

The 50-year-old achieved the total after leaving quarter-final opponent Ryan Day in a snooker at the start of the opening frame, and the Welshman’s failed attempt to get out of it handed O’Sullivan a free ball.

That allowed the seven-time world champion to commence his break with the green, followed by his opening black to put him on eight points before proceeding with a conventional clearance of 145.

O’Sullivan’s break eclipsed the previous record in a professional match, set by Jamie Burnett, who also made use of a free ball to make a break of 148 in a UK Championship qualifying match in 2004.

O’Sullivan told World Snooker Tour: “There’s a few in there that really mean a lot to me and are special moments. I’m sure that’s up there.

“I’ve never made anything more than a 147. For me it’s the excitement, the buzz. If the excitement and the buzz is there I can do great things. I need to think there’s a good reward at the end of it. Then you get focused (and) it sharpens the mind up a bit.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan has made three maximum breaks at the Crucible (Gareth Copley/PA)

Play in the match between Wu Yize and Mark Allen stopped as O’Sullivan concluded his historic break by rolling in a difficult black along the top cushion in the first frame of the match.

O’Sullivan went on to compile two further centuries plus a break of 95 to complete a 5-0 whitewash of Day and set up a semi-final against Wu, who made a measly 140 en route to beating the Antrim man 5-1.

But despite his stunning performance O’Sullivan, who has played sporadically in ranking events this season and is currently on course to be ranked a lowly 13th at next month’s World Championship in Sheffield, maintains he is still far from his best.

Ronnie O’Sullivan holds the record for maximum breaks in professional competition (Tim Goode/PA)

“I don’t feel great on any shot to be honest with you,” said O’Sullivan. “At least here I feel like I can get the cue through the ball, make some breaks, get the white moving about. There’s certain shots I just don’t have in my locker. At the moment I’m just grateful to have what I’ve got.”

Earlier this season, O’Sullivan became only the second player to make two maximum breaks in one match. He also holds the records for the fastest 147, and the most maximum breaks in professional competition.