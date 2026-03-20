Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin earn England recalls

Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned from the international wilderness while James Garner and Jason Steele received first England call-ups as Thomas Tuchel named an expanded 35-man squad.

Fikayo Tomori and Dominic Solanke were also brought in but there was no place for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw or Ollie Watkins.

England are stepping up preparations for the summer with Wembley friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, with Tuchel naming an enlarged group in his penultimate selection before the World Cup.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s form with Leeds has earned him a recall (Richard Sellers/PA)

Versatile Everton midfielder Garner has earned a maiden senior call-up, as surprisingly did Brighton’s 35-year-old goalkeeper Steele, who has been brought into the group with the prospect of him going to the World Cup as a training goalkeeper.

Calvert-Lewin is in line for his first appearance since 2021 having been rewarded for this season’s fine form with promoted Leeds.

Tuchel has selected Manchester United players for the first time since taking charge at the start of last year.

Experienced centre-back Maguire, 33, will have the chance to add to his 64 international appearances and Euro 2024 final starter Mainoo, 20, is included. The pair last played for their country in September 2024.

Luke Shaw, 30, was another United player pushing to be involved but has once again been overlooked, with Tuchel instead calling up Newcastle’s Lewis Hall for the first time since he took charge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been overlooked (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The England boss handed the two-cap left-back his club debut during their time together at Chelsea.

But, despite Reece James’ injury, there was no place for Alexander-Arnold. Real Madrid team-mate Jude Bellingham is included despite not playing since February 1 due to a hamstring injury.

Tuchel revealed he plans to run two squads, one for the match against Uruguay, with a host of players then arriving for the Japan game.

He told the Football Association website: “We decided to divide it into basically two camps almost, so we bring players in that we haven’t seen who haven’t played so much to open up the picture and the competition for plane tickets to the US.

“Then from Friday and Saturday, a group of players will come into camp – 10 or 11 players who get a rest before and we will then go with a new group and mix of players into the match against Japan.”