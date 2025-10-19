David Beckham asked to back Man Utd takeover bid by UAE consortium – reports

David Beckham has been approached to back a takeover bid for Manchester United, according to reports.

Rumours are swirling about a consortium from the United Arab Emirates preparing to make an offer to buy the Glazers’ majority shareholding in the club.

And, according to the Star and Mirror, the consortium would like former United winger Beckham to be an ambassador for the bid.

The 50-year-old, who already has ownership interests in Inter Miami and Salford, could reportedly also be given an opportunity to invest in United.

There have been numerous fan protests against the Glazers’ ownership (Nick Potts/PA)

Beckham has been critical of the Glazers’ tenure, calling on the Americans to sell in 2023 and revealing he would be open to future involvement with the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group took control over football operations after buying a stake of 27.7 per cent in February 2024, which has since increased to nearly 29 per cent.

In March, United announced the intention to build a new 100,000-seat stadium next to Old Trafford, but results on the pitch remain underwhelming.

United have been approached for comment.