Former Google executive Matt Brittin announced as BBC director-general

Former Google boss Matt Brittin is to replace Tim Davie as the director-general of the BBC, it has been announced.

The 57-year-old is a former McKinsey consultant who spent almost two decades at Google, becoming the company’s president in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, until he announced his decision to leave last year.

Mr Davie, who had been in the role since 2020, announced his resignation in November 2025, alongside the chief executive of BBC News Deborah Turness, amid controversy over a Panorama edit of a speech by Donald Trump.

Tim Davie resigned in November last year (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Brittin, who will become the 18th director-general of the BBC, said: “Now, more than ever, we need a thriving BBC that works for everyone in a complex, uncertain and fast-changing world. At its best, it shows us, and the world, who we are. It’s an extraordinary, uniquely British asset, with over 100 years of innovation in storytelling, technology and powering creativity. I’m honoured and excited to be asked to serve as director-general.

“Working alongside so many talented journalists, creatives and technicians, across the country and around the world, I join with humility, to listen, to learn, to lead, and to serve the public, working hard to earn their trust every day.

“This is a moment of real risk, yet also real opportunity. The BBC needs the pace and energy to be both where stories are, and where audiences are. To build on the reach, trust and creative strengths today, confront challenges with courage, and thrive as a public service fit for the future. I can’t wait to start this work.”

He takes on the role during a turbulent time for the broadcaster as it grapples with a billion dollar lawsuit from US President Donald Trump and the fallout over a racial slur being aired during the Bafta film awards.

Mr Brittin was selected as a member of the British Olympic rowing team in Seoul 1988 and won a bronze medal at the World Rowing Championships in 1989.

The Cambridge alumnus also rowed in the 1987, 1988 and 1989 Boat Races.

He was made a CBE in the King’s New Year Honours list earlier this year for his services to technology and the enhancement of digital skills.

He will also be appointing a Deputy Director-General, the BBC said.

He will start the role on May 18 and his salary will be £565,000.

Samir Shah, chairman of the BBC Board, said Mr Brittin brings “deep experience of leading a high-profile and highly complex organisation through transformation.

“He is an outstanding leader and has the skills needed to navigate the organisation through the many changes taking place in the media market and in audience behaviours.”

He added: “Matt’s passion for the BBC, his understanding of the challenges facing the organisation, his commitment to its independence and his determination to maintain the BBC’s position as one of the country’s greatest national assets were critical factors in the board’s decision to appoint him as the 18th director-general.

“Matt joins the BBC at a critical time. The Government’s review of the Charter is under way, and it is clear there is need for radical reform of the BBC, its funding model and the framework in which it operates. The stakes for the BBC, and the future of public service broadcasting, have never been higher.

“The board and I believe Matt is the right person to lead the BBC as it fights for a sustainable future in an uncertain world, for the benefit of audiences and the UK.”