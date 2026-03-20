Hargreaves Lansdown IT outage halts customer trades and transactions

One of the UK’s biggest retail investment platforms has apologised to customers over IT issues which have left people unable to access their accounts during a period of heightened volatility in the financial markets.

Hargreaves Lansdown said it was experiencing technical issues that were affecting some parts of its website and app.

This was leaving clients unable to log in to their accounts and therefore see and make any transactions, or access its services.

Hargreaves assured people that there was no evidence of a cyber incident or a data breach and that all customers’ assets and data was secure.

It also said it was working to restore the services as soon as possible.

Service monitoring website Downdetector showed a spike in problems being reported on Thursday evening and Friday morning, with thousands of reports over that time.

The outage meant some services were unavailable, including placing trades or adding or withdrawing money from accounts.

Hargreaves Lansdown is the UK’s biggest DIY investment platform, offering services including investment and savings ISAs and pension accounts.

It comes less than two weeks before the financial year draws to a close at the end of March.

The issues are also occurring in the context of heightened volatility in the world’s financial markets, with oil and gas prices rising and falling sharply in response to developments to the conflict in the Middle East.

Stocks and shares have also had a rollercoaster week with the UK’s FTSE 100 dropping to a more than three-month low on Thursday, before recovering some of the losses on Friday.