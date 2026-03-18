Meghan launches £191 gift box containing fresh flowers and tea

The Duchess of Sussex has launched a 255-dollar (£191.26) gift box containing flowers, tea and honey – with lifestyle brand As Ever.

The Garden Tea Bloom Box contains Herbal Peppermint Tea and Sage Honey with Honeycomb and fresh flowers – including peonies and jasmine.

It is said to bring together “fresh blooms and simple pantry comforts”.

The limited-edition product is made in collaboration with High Camp Supply, a luxury flower purveyor based in San Francisco.

The product description states the set includes “a thoughtful mix of long stems for classic bouquets and loose blossoms designed for floating arrangements, allowing for multiple placements throughout your home”.

It states the bloom box is shipped directly from High Camp Supply for a cost of 35 dollars (£26.26), and shipments are being timed to arrive before Easter Sunday, on April 5.

Shipping is only offered throughout the continental United States, the product description states.

On As Ever’s Instagram, a picture showing flowers, a baguette, and the peppermint tea and honey in a basket was posted on Wednesday afternoon.

The caption reads: “The Garden Tea Bloom Box has arrived.

“In collaboration with @highcampgardenias, a thoughtful curation of High Camp Gardenias, white peonies, mint and jasmine are paired with As Ever peppermint tea and sage honey.

“Designed for bouquets, floating arrangements, and a quiet cup of tea.”

The launch comes amid news that the partnership between Netflix and Meghan’s lifestyle brand has come to an end.

Meghan and Harry signed a contract thought to be worth more than 100 million US dollars (£74 million) with the streaming firm in 2020.

They also signed a first-look deal for film and television projects, meaning that Netflix would have the first option on Harry and Meghan’s projects with their Archewell production company.

The first series of With Love, Meghan launched on Netflix in March 2025 and coincided with the unveiling of her lifestyle brand As ever – with her first products, including her raspberry jam, repeatedly promoted throughout the show.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Meghan said the duchess’s brand was “ready to stand on its own” after the deal came to an end.

As Ever products are said to be inspired by Meghan’s “long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease”.