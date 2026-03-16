Zelensky to visit UK on Tuesday as Starmer warns of oil ‘windfall’ for Russia

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the UK on Tuesday as Sir Keir Starmer warned the oil price rises caused by the Middle East crisis could result in a “windfall” for Russia’s economy.

The Prime Minister said he would meet the Ukrainian president to maintain focus on the war despite international attention being diverted by the Iran conflict.

The rise in energy prices caused by the Middle East turmoil has benefited Vladimir Putin’s Russia despite the sanctions imposed to stifle the flow of funds to his forces.

The US temporarily loosened sanctions preventing other countries buying Russian oil and petroleum which was already loaded on vessels at sea to try to ease the pressure on global supplies triggered by the US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation against Gulf states.

The conflict could also constrain supplies of air defence missiles for Ukraine because of the surge in demand in the Middle East.

At a Downing Street press conference, Sir Keir said he would meet Mr Zelensky “soon” because “it’s vital that we continue to focus on supporting Ukraine”.

“We cannot allow the war in the Gulf to turn into a windfall for Putin,” he said.

Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed the Ukrainian leader’s visit would take place on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, right, and Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, left, discussed Ukraine in No 10 (Brook Mitchell/PA)

Mr Healey told MPs: “Over the last month, we have delivered to Ukraine 3,500 drones, 18,000 artillery rounds and three million rounds of small ammunition.

“We face two conflicts on two continents, supported by an axis of aggression with similar tactics and similar technologies.

“I say this to the Ukrainian people on behalf of the UK: we will not forget the war in Europe and our total determination to stand with Ukraine remains steadfast, and we will welcome President Zelensky to this country tomorrow.”

Sir Keir discussed the situation in Ukraine with Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in No 10 on Monday morning.

He thanked Mr Carney for Canada’s “invaluable” support for the “coalition of the willing” – the UK and French-led initiative to provide security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace process.