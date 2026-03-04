Police chief ‘absolutely determined’ to learn lessons from Maccabi away fans ban

The head of West Midlands Police has reiterated his commitment to learning lessons from the Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban row – as he confirmed that officers’ use of Microsoft’s Copilot AI tool remains under a temporary suspension.

Acting Chief Constable Scott Green issued a full and sincere apology in January for failings identified by His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, including an “AI hallucination” contained in a police report submitted to Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG).

Maccabi supporters were barred from travelling to a Europa League game at Villa Park in November, following an SAG decision which cited safety concerns based on a report prepared by the West Midlands force.

Acting Chief Constable Scott Green, of West Midlands Police (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The Chief Inspector of Constabulary’s review, published two days before the retirement of former chief constable Craig Guildford, found eight “inaccuracies” in the police report and said it had overstated Maccabi supporters’ role in disorder in Amsterdam in 2024.

The inaccuracies included a reference to a non-existent game between Maccabi and West Ham, said to have been produced by Microsoft Copilot.

During media interviews on Wednesday, his first since taking over from Mr Guildford, Mr Green said: “On my first day in office I took three important steps.

“The first one was to apologise for the damage that West Midlands Police had caused to the confidence that the public have in us and particularly to the groups affected.

“The second thing that I did was I did an immediate voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct about the conduct of the officers and staff involved, in particular the senior officers in that decision-making.

“And then the third thing that I did was launched an operation called Operation Strive, which is our recovery plan to make sure that we learn all of the necessary lessons from the planning and policing of that fixture.”

Asked what practical steps he had taken to learn lessons from the handling of the fixture, the Acting Chief Constable said: “One of the first things that I did within my first week is met with a number of members of the community, particularly the Jewish community.

“I spent last week at a community iftar event listening to our Muslim community.

A large-scale policing operation took place for the Aston Villa-Maccabi fixture (Jacob King/PA)

“I’m doing the same thing at the end of this week to draw the lessons and experiences from the communities.”

He added of the two ongoing inquiries into issues surrounding the decision to ban Maccabi supporters: “One of the challenges with this is, of course, there are still two reports to be published, so I do need to be careful what I say.

“I don’t want to prejudice those reports and I don’t want to be unfair to the officers and staff that might be subject of investigation.

“What I’m clear on, though, is that the force should have engaged with communities more in the run-up to the decision-making, and we should have been more precise with our use of intelligence.

“I am absolutely determined that the force will learn its lessons from it.”

He said of the AI-powered Copilot assistant: “I took the decision within my first day to turn it off. It was a limited pilot.

“We’re still scoping some of the lessons that are being learned, and until in particular the Independent Office of Police Conduct have given their view on it, we’re going to leave it switched off for the time being.

“What I’m clear on, though, is that artificial intelligence, AI, forms part of all of our lives. It will form a part of all of our working lives.

Police officers watch over protesters outside Villa Park during Maccabi’s Europe League visit to Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We do actually already use AI in some of our call-handling functions in the way that it manages calls.

“It’s just the Copilot bit that we’ve switched off. We will be turning it back on in the future. We’re just being cautious at this moment in time.”

Asked if he sees a widespread role for AI in the future of policing, Mr Green answered: “I think there will be.

“I think the recent publication of the Government’s White Paper on the future of policing and police reform talks about the use of AI.

“It’s very clear that it’s coming to all of our working lives and all of our personal lives.

“We’ve just taken this temporary step, given the unique circumstances that the force finds itself in.”

During an interview with the Press Association, Mr Green also appealed to social media users to consider the consequences of posting footage from major incidents, particularly where people had been injured.

He also praised frontline and other staff, adding: “Let’s remember that this force only a couple of years ago was in ‘engage’ status – what the public often refer to as special measures.

Former chief constable Craig Guildford appeared before the Home Affairs Committee in January (House of Commons/PA)

“And we recovered from that in nine months and 27 days, faster than any police force.

“I’m really proud of that, really proud of the performance of the force and its officers, staff and volunteers who are out there today.”

Mr Green added that he would also continue to focus on tackling knife crime, particularly its impact on young people, as well as violence against women and girls.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on January 19 that it had begun an independent investigation into the role police officers and staff played in the decision to prevent Maccabi fans from attending Villa Park.

The watchdog said it had received a voluntary conduct referral from West Midlands Police relating to one senior police officer and a staff member over the force’s use of AI.

The IOPC also said that following a referral from the West Midlands police and crime commissioner it had decided to independently investigate the conduct of former chief constable Mr Guildford.

Mr Guildford said in a statement on the day he retired that he had carefully considered his position and “concluded that retirement is in the best interests of the organisation, myself and my family”.