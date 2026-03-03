Shop price inflation eases but food costs still 3.5% up on a year ago

Shop price inflation eased in February but consumers are still paying 3.5% more for food than a year ago, figures show.

Overall shop inflation fell slightly to 1.1% from January’s 1.5%, in line with the three-month average of 1.1%, as fierce competition between retailers kept price rises in check and customers benefited from promotions across health, beauty and fashion, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and NIQ.

Prices of products other than food were down 0.1% year on year, a significant drop from January’s growth of 0.3%.

Overall food inflation fell slightly to 3.5% from 3.9% in January, while fresh food prices remained 4.3% higher than last February, a slight drop from January’s 4.4% and above the three-month average of 4.2%.

However falling global costs pushed ambient food inflation down to 2.3% – its lowest level in four years and a significant fall from January’s 3.1%.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Households got some welcome relief in February as shop price inflation eased.

“While the direction of travel is promising, prices are still rising, and many consumers remain under pressure.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NIQ, said: “Since the start of the year, we have seen some competitive pricing across both the food and non-food channels which is helping to bring down inflation.

“Whilst the inclement weather and weak sentiment is making consumer demand rather unpredictable for retailers, at least shoppers are now seeing some of their cost-of-living pressures start to ease.”