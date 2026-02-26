Santander ‘quietly dilutes’ targets to cut emissions in oil and gas financing

Shareholder activists have criticised Santander for “quietly diluting” targets to cut planet-heating emissions driven by the financing of fossil fuel and aviation firms.

The banking group said it had updated its climate alignment targets to reflect the “real pace of transition” to a greener future.

Changes to its climate policy include dropping a previous target to reduce all emissions associated with its financing of the oil and gas sector.

Santander dropped a target to reduce emissions from financing the aviation sector (Steve Parsons/PA)

This has been replaced by a new target that covers so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, while Scope 3 emissions are no longer subject to specific targets.

Scope 3 emissions are all carbon emissions that are indirectly generated by a business, such as from the use of goods that it sells.

It accounts for the vast majority of greenhouse gas emissions.

Santander said Scope 3 was being moved to a “monitoring” framework.

“This approach recognises the role of producers in reducing operational emissions while acknowledging that fossil fuel consumption is primarily driven by demand-side dynamics – such as electrification of transport, heating and industrial processes, where we already have targets in the relevant sectors for Santander,” the bank said in its annual report.

It has also dropped its target to reduce emissions from financing the aviation sector, instead saying it will be monitored.

Furthermore, Santander said it had updated its policy to set financed emissions for polluting sectors as a range, rather than a single figure.

The lower end of the range is aligned with globally recognised scenarios that are consistent with limiting global warming to the key threshold of 1.5C, while the upper bound fits a scenario of 1.7C warming.

Elliot Thornton, senior research manager for shareholder activist group ShareAction, said: “After already rolling back key fossil fuel policies, Santander has now quietly diluted the ambition of its targets to cut emissions driving dangerous global heating.

“The bank has scaled down its target for oil and gas so that it leaves out the vast majority of the pollution the sector is responsible for, making it one of the weakest across all major European banks.”

He argued that investors “cannot rely on a strategy that shifts the goalposts the moment progress becomes inconvenient”.

The changes follow a wider trend in the global banking sector, which has seen lenders watering down their green commitments over the last year after political consensus over climate action fractured and US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Several major US and UK banks left the industry’s coalition for climate target setting last year, prompting the Net Zero Banking Alliance to cease operations.

Following in the wake of several major US lenders, HSBC became the first British bank to leave the banking sector’s global alliance for setting climate targets last year.