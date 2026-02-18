How inflation eased for a range of items in January – and where it accelerated

A sharp slowdown in the rising cost of air travel, along with falls in the price of petrol, kitchen goods and a selection of groceries, helped ease the UK’s overall inflation rate last month to its lowest level in nearly a year.

However, some areas saw price rises continue to accelerate, such as the cost of going to the cinema or theatre, visiting a museum, or staying in a hotel.

Air fares had one of the biggest movements in inflation in January.

The cost of air travel had jumped 11.0% year on year in December.

By contrast, prices in January were only 0.6% higher than 12 months earlier, according to Consumer Prices Index data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The average cost of bus and coach tickets also eased, up just 0.9% year on year in January, down from an annual rise of 5.8% the previous month.

Most groceries continue to be more expensive than a year ago, though for many items prices are not rising as fast as they were at the end of 2025.

For example, the average cost of butter was up 1.4% year on year in January, a much smaller rise than the 8.9% increase in December.

Prices fell faster year on year in January than in December for a handful of items including rice, yoghurt and toys and games.

Coffee was up 6.2% year on year in January, compared with a steeper jump of 13.7% in December.

Crisps, meat, chocolate, eggs and tea all saw a similar pattern: an easing of inflation in January compared with December.

Meanwhile, the average price of petrol was 2.8% lower last month than it was a year earlier, while diesel was down 1.1%, reflecting a fall in the cost of filling up at the pumps in recent weeks.

Fridges, freezers, irons, cookers, washing machines and dryers all recorded a lower average price in January than 12 months ago.

The biggest upward pressure on inflation last month came from the cost of going to the cinema, theatre or a concert.

Tickets for these events were up 10.2% year on year – much steeper than the annual increase of 3.7% recorded in December.

The price of entry to museums, libraries and zoos was 7.1% higher last month than a year ago, compared with a smaller rise of 5.8% in December.

The average cost of staying in a hotel, motel or similar accommodation was up 0.4%, following a drop of 1.0% in December.

Price rises also accelerated last month for margarine, whole milk, pasta and couscous, soft drinks, and fruit.

Below are some examples of how the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate has eased or accelerated.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to December 2025, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to January 2026.

– Examples where annual inflation has eased, ranked by the size of change:

Passenger air travel: December up 11.0%, January up 0.6%

Refrigerators/freezers: Dec up 5.5%, Jan down 4.2%

Pizza/quiche: Dec up 5.1%, Jan down 3.6%

Butter: Dec up 8.9%, Jan up 1.4%

Irons: Dec up 3.5%, Jan down 4.0%

Coffee: Dec up 13.7%, Jan up 6.2%

Games & hobbies: Dec down 2.2%, Jan down 9.7%

Passenger bus/coach travel: Dec up 5.8%, Jan up 0.9%

Diesel: Dec up 2.2%, Jan down 1.1%

Cheese/curd: Dec up 2.9%, Jan no change

Crisps: Dec up 3.7%, Jan up 0.9%

Petrol: Dec no change, Jan down 2.8%

Cookers: Dec down 1.5%, Jan down 3.3%

Meat: Dec up 6.9%, Jan up 5.2%

Eggs: Dec up 4.2%, Jan up 3.4%

– Examples where annual inflation has accelerated: