Administrations rise by 41% amid surge in new year high street failures

The number of businesses collapsing into administration has surged by more than 40% in January as a raft of well-known names on the high street hit the wall.

Official figures from the Insolvency Service showed the number of company administrations jumped by 41% to 151 between December and January, and was also 14% higher than a year earlier.

It comes amid a swathe of recent retail and hospitality administrations since the start of the year, affecting thousands of jobs, including American-inspired restaurant chain TGI Fridays, accessories retailer Claire’s, The Original Factory Shop, Quiz, footwear brand Russell and Bromley and Revolution Bars owner The Revel Collective.

TGI Fridays was sold in a pre-pack deal after falling into administration (PA)

Game Retail also recently announced its intention to appoint administrators.

A rescue deal was secured for TGI, with its assets sold to a subsidiary company of Sugarloaf, the firm behind the global TGI Friday brand.

Despite this, administrators of TGI shut 16 restaurants with the loss of 456 jobs.

And the future of many of the other firms that have gone bust since the start of the year remains uncertain, with administrators yet to announce deals.

Retail and hospitality firms have been put under immense pressure from soaring wage costs and subdued consumer spending, while business rates are also set to surge higher this April following reforms announced in last November’s budget.

Sarah Rayment, managing director and global co-head of restructuring at Kroll, said: “The key question at this point in the year is whether distress and insolvencies will continue to rise given the pressures facing UK businesses.

“There are signs of resilience in the economy, inflation has steadied and markets expect interest rate cuts later in the year, but the picture is far from uniform”

She added: “There is understandable concern across the high street economy, particularly retail, leisure and hospitality, where the debate around business rates reform adds to an already difficult trading environment.

“But the reality is that every sector will face headwinds this year.”

Overall company insolvencies lifted 4% month-on-month in January, but were 14% lower than a year ago, according to the latest Insolvency Service figures.