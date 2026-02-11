Lloyds Banking Group: Which branches are closing and when?
The banking group will shut 53 Lloyds branches, 31 Halifax and 11 Bank of Scotland sites as part of the latest announcement.
Lloyds Banking Group will be closing another 95 of its bank branches across the UK, affecting customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.
All the closures will take place between May 2026 and March 2027.
Here is a list of all the bank branches and when they will shut.
Closure dates are subject to change at locations marked with an asterisk, because banking hubs have been recommended there.
List of Lloyds Bank branches closing:
Aberdare, Wales – June 23
Altrincham, Greater Manchester – June 9
Birkenhead, Merseyside – June 8
Birmingham Blackheath, West Midlands – June 10
Birmingham Bordesley Green, West Midlands – June 16
Birmingham Kingstanding, West Midlands – June 3
Birmingham Maypole, West Midlands – June 4
Bournemouth, Dorset – May 28
Bristol Fishponds, Bristol – August 6
Camberwell Green, Greater London – June 22
Cardiff Victoria Park, Wales – June 3
Cheapside, Grater London – June 1
Clevedon, Somerset – March 15*
Coalville, Leicestershire – June 23
Crowborough, East Sussex – June 9
Daventry, Northamptonshire – August 3
Didcot, Oxfordshire – June 24*
Ebbw Vale, Wales – March 15*
Golders Green, Greater London – June 8
Heswall, Merseyside – June 23*
Hinckley, Leicestershire – June 10
Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire – June 22
Honiton, Devon – March 16*
Horncastle, Lincolnshire – August 10
Hull Ings Rd, East Yorkshire – June 15
Kingswinford, West Midlands – June 22
Lancaster, Lancashire – June 9
Llangefni, Wales – June 16
London Bridge, Greater London – June 3
London Oxford Street 113-117, Greater London – May 27
London Tottenham Court Rd, Greater London – May 27
London Victoria, Greater London – May 27
Longton, Staffordshire – March 17*
Lymington, Hampshire – June 8
Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire – June 15
Newmarket, Suffolk – June 24*
Norwich Aylsham Rd, Norfolk – June 2
Redhill, Surrey – May 28
Ringwood, Hampshire – June 23*
Sevenoaks, Kent – June 18
South Newington, Oxfordshire – June 10
Southam, Warwickshire – June 9
Staines, Surrey – June 1
Streatham, Greater London – May 28
Street, Somerset – March 15*
Swansea Enterprise Park, Wales – July 2
Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire – June 17
Uttoxeter, Staffordshire – June 18
Wareham, Dorset – June 16
Wednesbury, West Midlands – March 16*
West Byfleet, Surrey – June 1
Wolverhampton Tettenhall, West Midlands – June 11
Woodley, Berkshire – June 17
List of Halifax branches closing:
Armthorpe, South Yorkshire – March 17*
Ashington, Northumberland – June 3
Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester – June 1
Beeston, Nottinghamshire – June 4
Billingham, County Durham – June 4
Bognor Regis, West Sussex – June 15
Bramley, West Yorkshire – June 15
Bridgend, Wales – June 11
Cardiff Albany Road, Wales – June 11
Chichester, West Sussex – June 1
Chorley, Lancashire – June 24
Croydon City, Greater London – June 25
Cwmbran, Wales – June 2
Didsbury, Greater Manchester – June 10
Ellesmere Port, Cheshire – June 8
Goole, East Yorkshire – June 17
Greenford, Greater London – June 16
Halesowen, West Midlands – June 17
Hammersmith, Greater London – May 28
Horsham, West Sussex – June 2
Hunts Cross, Merseyside – June 8
Islington Upper St, Greater London – May 27
Mexborough, South Yorkshire – March 15*
Shipley, West Yorkshire – June 9
Skelmersdale, Lancashire – May 27*
Southgate, Greater London – June 2
Surrey Quays Shop Ctr, Greater London – June 2
Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands – June 3
Thornaby, North Yorkshire – June 17
Torquay, Devon – July 9
West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire – June 16
List of Bank of Scotland branches closing:
Benbecula – July 1
Blairgowrie – June 18
Bridge Of Don – June 10
Broughty Ferry – June 15
Garrowhill – June 4
Haddington – June 11
Kelso – June 18
Lochgilphead – June 22
Penicuik – June 4
Rutherglen – June 11
Stonehaven – June 18