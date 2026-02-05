UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 3% in 2024, latest figures show

The UK’s climate-warming pollution fell 3% in 2024, the latest Government figures show.

The final tally for 2024 shows greenhouse gas emissions were down 3% on 2023, and were also 53% below the baseline year of 1990 – even as the economy grew 80% over that time.

The biggest fall in emissions was from electricity supplies, as a result of higher electricity imports, more generation from renewables and the closure of the UK’s last coal-fired power station, at Ratcliffe-on-Soar.

The figures also show domestic transport rose marginally, and was the largest contributor to pollution – accounting for 30% of emissions.

Pollution from buildings and use of products also rose – by 4% – due to higher gas use, likely driven by an easing of energy cost pressures, the statistical release from the Government said.

Ratcliffe-on-Soar Power Station (PA)

Minister for climate Katie White said: “The science is clear, from record summer heatwaves to frequent flooding, climate change is being felt by families, businesses, and communities across the UK.

“Today’s stats show that Britain can be proud of its climate leadership, while also growing our economy by over 80% since 1990.

“We are doubling down because positive climate action brings energy security, good jobs and a better future for our children and grandchildren.

“Over the last year, we’ve laid the foundations to hit our climate targets, including delivering a record-breaking offshore wind auction, the largest home upgrade plan ever, and the biggest nuclear building programme in half a century.”