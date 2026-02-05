Criminals using AI to clone voices and set up direct debits

Criminals are using AI to clone people’s voices and set up unauthorised direct debits over the phone, National Trading Standards (NTS) has warned.

NTS said “advanced” voice cloning was part of an organised criminal operation that appeared to be targeting older people.

Fraudsters began the process by asking victims to participate in a so-called “lifestyle survey” phone call, which was actually designed to gather personal, health and financial details.

The criminals then used this information to create AI-generated voice clones to simulate consent for direct debits.

The voice clones could then be used to set up payments with banks and other legitimate businesses and financial providers without the victim’s knowledge, NTS said.

Victims often did not realise payments were being taken, it warned.

Latest figures from NTS suggests that UK adults now receive an average of seven scam calls or texts per month, with about one in five (21%) receiving them most days and 9% receiving them every day.

NTS said it blocked almost 21 million scam phone calls and shut down 2,000 numbers in a six-month period.

Louise Baxter, head of the NTS scams team, said: “What we’re seeing is a deeply disturbing combination of old and new: traditional phone scams supported by disturbing new techniques.

“Criminals are using AI not just to deceive victims, but to trick legitimate systems into processing fraudulent payments.

“This is no longer just a nuisance – it’s a co-ordinated, sophisticated operation targeting some of the most situationally vulnerable consumers in society.

“We urge everyone to speak to friends and relatives about scam calls, check bank statements regularly and report anything suspicious.”

John Herriman, chief executive at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said: “This alarming new twist in phone-based fraud shows just how quickly criminals are exploiting emerging technologies to prey on the public.

“Voice cloning takes scam calls to a sinister new level, making it even harder for legitimate businesses and consumers to distinguish real interactions from fraudulent ones.

“Trading Standards teams across the UK are working tirelessly to disrupt these operations but we need the public to stay alert, talk to loved ones about the risks and report anything suspicious.”

Which? consumer law spokeswoman Lisa Webb said: “You shouldn’t have to worry about your own voice being used against you in this way but sadly we’ve reached a stage where every phone call must be treated with suspicion. If you get any calls out of the blue, don’t be afraid to hang up, genuine callers won’t mind.

“If you see any direct debits or transactions on your bank account that you don’t recognise, contact your bank immediately using the number on the back of your card. You should also report any scams to Police Scotland or Report Fraud to investigate.

“It’s also worth making sure you’re registered with the telephone preference service to opt out of unsolicited marketing calls, that way you’ll know that any unexpected marketing or sales calls are either a rogue company or a scammer.”