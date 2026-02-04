Fresh batch of baby formula recalled over presence of toxin

A fresh batch of a Nestle baby formula product has been added to a product recall following the discovery of a food poisoning toxin.

The food giant recalled several batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula in January amid concerns they contained the cereulide toxin, which can cause nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps if consumed.

On Friday, the Food Standard Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed arachidonic acid (ARA) oil, which plays an important role in infant development and is added to formula to ensure non-breastfed babies receive it, was the affected ingredient.

The latest batch to be recalled is 800g packs of SMA Advanced First Infant Milk with a best before date of December 2027 and marked 53390346AB. The FSA said it was only distributed in Northern Ireland.

In a statement, Nestle said there were no confirmed reports of any illness linked to the products but it was making the product recall “out of an abundance of caution”.

Other Nestle products affected by the recall include: SMA Advanced Follow-On Milk; SMA Anti Reflux; SMA Alfamino; SMA First Infant Milk; SMA Little Steps First Infant Milk; SMA Comfort and SMA Lactose Free.

On January 23, Danone also recalled a batch of its Aptamil baby formula product over concerns it could contain cereulide.

At the time, the FSA said only one batch sold in the UK was affected, but additional batches in other countries were also affected.

It emerged last week that the contamination that led to both recalls originated from a shared, third-party, ingredient supplier.

The FSA urged people with any affected products to stop using them, switch to an alternative and contact their GP or NHS 111 if their baby has already consumed the formula.

If formula is prescribed, parents should speak to a pharmacist or doctors before switching, the FSA said.

More detail about which batches have been recalled can be found on food.gov.uk or on the Nestle website.