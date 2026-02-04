De Montfort University ‘devastated’ after fatal stabbing of student

A university said it is “devastated” after one of its students was killed in a stabbing just yards from its campus.

Police were called just after 5pm on Tuesday after a report that a man in his 20s had collapsed in Oxford Street, Leicester, close to the junction with Bonners Lane, near De Montfort University (DMU), having been involved in a “confrontation” with another man.

The victim, who DMU confirmed was one of its students, was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later, Leicestershire Police said.

University vice-chancellor Professor Katie Normington said: “We are devastated to confirm the tragic death of one of our students.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by what has happened. We are offering direct support to students, staff and the family of the victim.

“We are working with Leicestershire Police as they investigate this major incident.

“Thank-you for the messages of support we have been receiving from the community of Leicester: it is a city that knows how to stand together in moments like this.”

Police near the scene at the campus of De Montfort University (Jacob King/PA)

A 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder is in police custody, the force said.

Police said from inquiries carried out so far it is believed the victim was involved in an altercation with another man in the street, who left the scene before officers arrived.

A DMU student who did not want to be named told the Press Association they saw a man on the pavement across the road from The Bowling Green pub in Oxford Street receiving CPR.

Tye Crofton, 19, who works in De Montfort University’s Innovation Centre, said they heard a scream before seeing the man on the floor.

They said: “I was just about finishing work about five minutes to 5pm… and then I heard a scream.

“As I exited from the doors over there to my right, there was a young man, a young black man lying on the floor… surrounded by about 12 to 17 bystanders, some of which had covered him in their coats.”

Police at the scene at the campus of De Montfort University in Leicester (Sophie Robinson/PA)

They said university campus security arrived with a defibrillator before an ambulance came.

The witness added: “It did happen about 5pm and everyone was getting off work, so there was a bunch of people around.

“There was someone else there that had two phones up to each ear and then talking into them, and I assumed that they were already in contact with EMAS (East Midlands Ambulance Service).

“The person who was on two phones, a girl, she seemed quite emotional about it, but I don’t know if she was a friend or just someone who’d witnessed it.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Lorna Granville, from Leicestershire Police, said officers are trying to piece together what had happened and are reviewing CCTV in the area.

She said: “One of the men is believed to have been stabbed and has then collapsed in the street. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died in hospital.

“CCTV in the area is currently being reviewed and officers are speaking to potential witnesses to assist with our investigation. We know a lot of people came to the aid of the victim before emergency services arrived and we want to thank them for their help.

“If you were one of these people and you haven’t yet spoken to police, please make contact with us.”

Plastic sheeting left near the scene at the campus (Jacob King/PA)

She urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward as the area of the city centre was busy with motorists at the time.

Several roads remain closed in the area while the investigation continues.

In an earlier statement, a spokesman for DMU said the university is offering support to students and staff who witnessed what happened.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene at 5.03pm on Tuesday and an ambulance car, three ambulances and an air ambulance responder attended before the man was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary.

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust warned patients with appointments on Wednesday of disruption around the hospital due to the incident and ongoing investigation work and urged them to allow extra time for their journey.

A police cordon remains in place in the area (Sophie Robinson/PA)

Councillor Liz Sahu, speaking on behalf of fellow Castle ward councillors Patrick Kitterick and Mick Gregg, said: “Local councillors are very concerned and worried to read about the ‘serious incident’ that occurred at DMU last night.

“I hope and pray that everyone is safe. I believe the university is offering support to its staff and students.

“We will seek to discuss this incident and other worrying incidents that have recently occurred in our city with the police.”

Leicestershire police and crime commissioner Rupert Matthews said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this horrific, and shocking, incident.

“A young man’s life has been unnecessarily cut short, and that is a tragedy.

“I know that the police are working tirelessly to bring the person, or persons, responsible to justice.

“I have been kept fully briefed by the chief constable, and I am aware that an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

“In addition, local officers will be in the area over the coming days carrying out reassurance patrols.

“I urge anyone with information that may help the inquiry to come forward, and of course, they can speak to local officers about any concerns they may have.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call 101 quoting incident number 495 of February 3.