Data regulator investigating X over sexual images created by Grok chatbot

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has opened formal investigations into X and xAI over whether Elon Musk’s companies have complied with UK data protection law after the chatbot Grok was used to generate sexual deepfake images without consent.

It comes after Ofcom launched an investigation into the platform and its chatbot in January amid mounting pressure on X over images produced by Grok.

X has since said it has brought in measures to address the issues raised.

William Malcolm, executive director for regulatory risk and innovation at the ICO, said: “The reports about Grok raise deeply troubling questions about how people’s personal data has been used to generate intimate or sexualised images without their knowledge or consent, and whether the necessary safeguards were put in place to prevent this.

“Losing control of personal data in this way can cause immediate and significant harm. This is particularly the case where children are involved.”

The watchdog is working closely with Ofcom and international regulators, he said.

“Our investigation will assess whether XIUC and X.AI have complied with data protection law in the development and deployment of the Grok services, including the safeguards in place to protect people’s data rights.

“Where we find obligations have not been met, we will take action to protect the public.”