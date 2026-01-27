Ship captain confronted over ‘obvious and serious risk of death’ in crash

A captain has been confronted over the “serious and obvious” risk of death when his container ship smashed into an oil tanker, both laden with flammable goods.

Russian national Vladimir Motin had been on sole watch duty last March when the Solong crashed into the Stena Immaculate near the Humber Estuary, killing crew member Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, who was on the bow.

CCTV footage from the Stena Immaculate captured the moment the vessels were consumed in a massive fireball as fuel leaked from the tanker and ignited.

The Stena Immaculate, with a crew of 23, was transporting more than 220,000 barrels of JetA1 high grade aviation fuel from Greece to the UK.

The Solong, with a 14-strong crew, was carrying mainly alcoholic spirits and some hazardous substances, including empty but unclean sodium cyanide containers.

The Solong and the Stena Immaculate collided last March (Humberside Police/PA)

At the Old Bailey on Tuesday, Motin, 59, was challenged over his failure to sound the alarm, summon help or act sooner to avoid the collision with the anchored Stena Immaculate.

Cross-examining, Tom Little KC asked: “Was it foreseeable that you could have killed somebody either by being knocked overboard or in any number of different ways because of this collision?

“Somebody would have been killed on the Stena Immaculate easily. Because the Stena Immaculate also had flammable goods on board.”

Motin said that he had no knowledge of the contents aboard the tanker before the collision.

Mr Little pressed: “The tanker could have had flammable goods?”

Motin replied: “Yeah, OK. I understand, but what you want from me?”

Mr Little continued: “Whether you agree with that proposition. You collided with Stena Immaculate at 16 knots, metal-on-metal, creating a spark.”

The defendant replied: “Spark will always be created.”

The prosecutor said: “So I suggest the nature of this collision was foreseeable, that there was a serious and obvious risk of death to someone on the Solong or Stena Immaculate.”

Motin replied: “I cannot make any assumption, yes or no.”

Mr Little went on: “I suggest had you sounded that alarm in time, Mark Pernia would have been able to get out of the bow and he would have survived.”

Mark Angelo Pernia was working on the Solong bow when he was killed (Humberside Police/PA)

The prosecutor rejected the defendant’s claim that he “didn’t know” Mr Pernia was on the bow, pointing out that he had been on duty and had been working in that area.

Concluding his cross-examination, he said: “If there had been no collision, Mark Pernia would obviously still be alive.”

Motin said: “Yes.”

Earlier in his cross-examination, Mr Little had listed a string of alleged failures by the defendant in the lead-up to the collision.

He suggested Motin did not keep a proper lookout at all times, he did not use all the available means to determine the risk of a collision, that he did not use the radar equipment, and that he did not leave enough time to prevent the crash or slow down.

Motin denied these suggestions.

Mr Little said: “I suggest you could have easily steered away and avoided collision.”

The defendant said he had made a “mistake” when he attempted to switch over to manual and did not realise autopilot was still on.

Motin, from Primorsky, St Petersburg, has denied manslaughter, and the Old Bailey trial was adjourned until Wednesday.