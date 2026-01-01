Deadline looms for postmasters to apply to key Horizon compensation scheme

Victims of the Post Office scandal who are seeking compensation have one month to go before the application deadline for a key redress scheme.

Current and former postmasters are being urged to apply to the Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS) before the closing date of January 31.

HSS was set up in 2020 for those who experienced shortfalls in their accounts due to the Horizon system but were not wrongfully convicted or part of the group of claimants who took the Post Office to the High Court.

It is one of several redress schemes set up to compensate postmasters who were affected by previous faulty versions of the computer system, which made it look like money was missing from their branch accounts.

HSS claimants can choose between a £75,000 fixed sum offer or a full assessment of their case if they believe they are entitled to more.

Some £769 million has been paid out through the scheme, as of November 28, according to the Post Office.

It accounts for more than half the total £1.33 billion worth of financial redress to more than 10,000 Horizon IT victims across all schemes.

Neil Brocklehurst, chief executive of the Post Office, said: “I want everyone affected by the Horizon IT scandal who is eligible for financial redress to receive it as soon as possible.

“There is just one month left to apply to the Horizon Shortfall Scheme, so please don’t wait – applications must be received by January 31.

“If you have questions, our team is ready to talk through your options with you.

“Postmaster representative groups, such as the National Federation of Sub-Postmasters, Voice of the Postmaster, or the Communication Workers Union, can also offer support.”

The long-running battle for justice accelerated dramatically after ITV broadcast the drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which highlighted the scandal.

It marks two years since the drama was aired on New Years Day 2024.

Post Office minister Blair McDougall said: “It is my priority that postmasters receive fair redress as quickly as possible in recognition of the hurt that so many of them and their families suffered.

“The Horizon Shortfall Scheme has been central to this effort, paying out over £700 million to more than 6,000 people affected.

“I encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible for the scheme to come forward before it closes, and we will continue working to ensure all those affected receive the justice they deserve.”

Those submitting an application have until 11.59pm on January 31 to do so, and they can apply through an online form, email or post.