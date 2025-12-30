Eurostar tells passengers to stay away and expect delays as services resume

Eurostar has urged passengers to stay away as it apologised for the disruption that saw London to Europe services cancelled on Tuesday.

Thousands of passengers, hoping to travel for a New Year getaway, were hit by hours of delays after all its London to Europe trains were cancelled when an overhead power supply problem and a failed LeShuttle train blocked all routes.

Some Eurostar services resumed on Tuesday evening, with the train operator telling passengers: “As the overhead power supply issues in the Channel Tunnel still remain, only one line is available to run trains on.

“This means there will continue to be delays and longer journey times than usual this evening.

Earlier on Tuesday Eurostar said all services were cancelled for the day (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Therefore, we continue to advise our customers to rebook their journey for another day if possible, with free exchanges available.

“We also advise customers not to come to our stations if their trains have already been cancelled.”

It added: “Although outside of our control, we apologise for the disruption today and will continue to keep customers updated with the latest information and support them with rescheduling their bookings.”

LeShuttle was also affected, but the operator said earlier on Tuesday its services between Folkestone and Calais were resuming while warning of six-hour delays at the Folkestone terminal.

The Channel Tunnel accommodates Eurostar services as well as LeShuttle vehicle-carrying trains between the UK and France.

Earlier on Tuesday, Getlink, which operates the Channel Tunnel, said that “an incident related to the power supply to trains occurred last night in part of the Channel Tunnel, affecting train and shuttle traffic.”

Delayed passengers at St Pancras train station (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In a statement, it added: “A technical intervention is required, which is currently under way.

“The service is temporarily suspended in both directions.

“Our teams are working to restore the situation as quickly as possible. Waiting times will be adjusted throughout the day.

“Eurotunnel apologises for the inconvenience and thanks its customers for their patience and understanding.”

The problem caused long queues of vehicles waiting for LeShuttle services (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A Eurostar staff member at St Pancras station in central London told passengers earlier all trains were cancelled.

“Today, nothing at all,” she said.

Another member of staff was seen handing out water bottles to people waiting by a cordon.

Cars hoping to cross through the Eurotunnel caused traffic jams on the approach to the Folkestone terminal.

LeShuttle passengers were forced to wait at the Folkstone terminal at the Channel Tunnel (Dean Pallant/PA)

LeShuttle passenger Tim Brown said he had been stuck in his car on the train at the Calais terminal for more than three hours with “no access to food or water”.

Mr Brown, who is trying to get back to the UK after spending Christmas in Germany, is travelling with his dogs Rilo and Vinnie who he said are “hating life” stuck on the train.

“The fact that nobody has come around offering everybody a bottle of water is what has shocked me the most,” he said.

“I know things happen, but surely that would be an easy way to help.”

A man travelling to Paris for New Year’s Eve with his partner said “we’ll have to put romance on hold”, after their Eurostar train was cancelled.

John Paul, from Peterborough, was given the trip as a surprise Christmas present from his partner Lucy and said they had spent five hours on a Paris-bound train before it unexpectedly returned to London.

Delayed passengers at St Pancras after services were cancelled (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking at King’s Cross St Pancras, the 46-year-old said: “We left on the 7 o’clock train this morning, we were sat on the train for about an hour, I think, waiting to leave from here, and then we got probably about an hour down the track, maybe 40 minutes, and then they basically said the train’s got to stop because the train ahead has got a braking issue.

“They kept telling us that the driver was trying to fix the brakes on this other train and that the other trains were then backed up and that was basically the same story that we were told all the way through.

“I think the thing is, at the minute there’s no clear information and obviously we’ve lost a lot of money, haven’t we?”

Mr Paul said they had a river cruise in Paris and the Eiffel Tower booked for Tuesday evening, adding: “We’ll have to put romance on hold for a while.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said on Tuesday afternoon: “Eurotunnel is working with operators to resume some services while repairs to overhead electrical cables in the Channel Tunnel are ongoing, however, significant disruption is likely for the remainder of the day.

“We are working with Eurotunnel, Eurostar and the Kent and Medway Resilience Forum to minimise disruption for passengers.

“Passengers are encouraged to check with their operator for updates and guidance.”