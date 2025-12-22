Doctors return to work as hospitals work to recover from strike disruption

Hospitals in England are working to recover from disruption caused by strikes in the run-up to Christmas.

Resident doctors return to work at 7am on Monday after a five-day walkout.

The industrial action came amid surging flu cases, with the number of people in hospital with the virus remaining at a record level for this time of year.

Health experts have warned that the impact of the strike will be felt into the new year “and beyond”.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said he wants to end the dispute, and vowed to get around the table with the British Medical Association (BMA) in the new year.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he will ‘do his best’ to start 2026 off on a ‘better foot’ with the BMA (Lucy North/PA)

During a visit to an ambulance station in London last week, he said: “I do want to end this dispute.

“I don’t want us to be locked in a bitter dispute, and I’m never going to shut the door to talks, and I will do my best to see if we can start 2026 off on a better foot.”

However, Mr Streeting said the BMA is “demanding an extra 26% on top of what we’ve already given”.

“That is not a figure that we can afford but we will get around the table with them again in the new year,” he added.

The strike followed the rejection of a new Government offer by BMA members, which aimed to tackle issues with training and job security.

According to the union, 83% of resident doctors voted to carry on with strike action while 17% said the offer was enough. Turnout was 65%.

On the first day of the walkout, Dr Layla McCay, from the NHS Confederation, told Sky News: “What healthcare leaders are telling us is that the impact we will see from these particular strikes will affect particularly things like the waiting lists, and the disruption that is being caused this week will be felt all the way into January and beyond.”

Dr Jack Fletcher, chairman of the resident doctors committee at the BMA, said the union is keen to get round the table with Mr Streeting.

He said: “2026 must see less name-calling and more deal-making. What we need is a proper fix to this jobs crisis and a credible path towards restoring the lost value of the profession.

“That must mean the creation of genuinely new jobs and it could involve a responsible multi-year approach to restoring doctors’ pay.

“Those are solutions that mean we can build out our future workforce to end the current crisis, solutions which are very much within the Government’s power.”

Mr Streeting told MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee he is “just as, if not more, worried” about the weeks that follow the strike.

On Thursday, figures revealed the number of flu patients in hospitals in England had continued to rise – increasing by 18% to an average of 3,140 – although the rate of growth had slowed.

At the same point last year, the number was 2,629 while in 2023 it was just 648.