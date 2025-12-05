Poundland: List of stores set for closure

Poundland has said it is shutting another tranche of UK stores by February as part of its closure programme.

The discount retailer has already trimmed the size of its chain this year as it hopes to turn around its performance and secure its future on Britain’s high streets.

The shops that are due to close are holding clearance sales, with reductions of up to 40% and with items marked down in price until they are sold.

List of the latest closures announced by Poundland and the closure dates:

Lancaster, Lancashire – December 19

Northampton Sixfields, Northamptonshire – December 31

Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset – December 24

Hammersmith, Greater London – December 24

Prestatyn, Denbighshire – December 31

Faversham, Kent – January 6

Liverpool, Merseyside – January 15

Yeovil, Somerset – January 16

Nottingham Eastpoint, Nottinghamshire – January 22

Lymington, Hampshire – January 23

Christchurch (47 High Street), Dorset – January 23

Bristol Avon Meads, Bristol – January 29

Winton, Dorset – February 6

Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland – February 8

List of stores still set for closure: