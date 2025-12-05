Global websites down as Cloudflare ‘investigating’ fresh issues

A host of websites, including DownDetector, went down on Friday morning after fresh issues at Cloudflare.

Cloudflare said shortly after 9am that it is “is investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs (application programming interfaces)”.

It added shortly after that it has implemented a potential fix to the issue and is now monitoring the results.

Nevertheless, a number of websites and platforms were down, including the DownDetector site used to monitor online service issues.

Indian-based stock broker Groww also said it was facing technical issues “due to a global outage at Cloudflare”. Its services have now been restored.

Cloudflare provides network and security services for many online businesses in order to help their websites and applications operate.

It comes only three weeks after previous problems at Cloudflare hit the likes of X, ChatGPT, Spotify and multiplayer games, such as League of Legends.