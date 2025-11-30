Police Scotland urged to reopen probe into sex claims against Al-Fayed

Police Scotland have been urged to reopen the investigation into former Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.

More than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Al Fayed – who died in 2023 – dating back to 1977.

But Police Scotland closed the investigation into an allegation of rape at the estate he owned in the Scottish Highlands, saying it could be reopened if new information came to light.

Scottish Lib Dem deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain is co-chairing a parliamentary group on the issue (Aaron Chown/PA)

A Westminster all-party parliamentary group (APPG) was set up this week to monitor a Metropolitan Police investigation into allegations made against Al Fayed, and to push for a full inquiry into the scandal.

APPG co-chairs Wendy Chamberlain – the deputy leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and a former police officer – and Labour MP Dave Robertson have written to Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell pushing for the investigation to be reopened, citing the probe set up by the Met.

“We appreciate that you had previously closed your investigation into the reports of trafficking and sexual abuse by Fayed,” the letter said.

“However we note there are ongoing investigations by the Metropolitan Police, in addition to interest of the Independent Office for Police Conduct into the handling of earlier complaints.

“On this basis, we are writing to ask whether you are considering reopening your investigation.

“If you are not currently considering reopening your investigation, we urge you to assess the merits of doing so.

“The scale of the offences Fayed is accused of is vast.

“There are more than 400 known survivors, with more women coming forward.

“Given the earliest known allegation against Fayed dates back to 1977, the reports of trafficking, and accounts of horrendous sexual abuse taking place over international borders, it seems entirely likely that crimes were committed within Scotland.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We have received the letter and will respond in due course.”