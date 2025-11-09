BBC director-general Tim Davie to step down following Trump speech edit

Tim Davie has announced he will step down as director-general of the BBC after five years in the role, saying there have “been some mistakes made” and that he had to “take ultimate responsibility”.

The chief executive of BBC News, Deborah Turness, also announced her resignation following a newspaper report earlier in the week which accused the corporation of selectively editing a speech by Donald Trump on the day of the US Capitol attack.

Davie said his departure will not be immediate and that he is “working through” timings to ensure an “orderly transition” over the coming months, while Turness said in her statement that the controversy around the Panorama edit had “reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC – an institution that I love”.

Davie sent a statement to staff confirming his departure from the corporation after 20 years, adding: “This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the chair and board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days.

“I am working through exact timings with the board to allow for an orderly transition to a successor over the coming months.

“I have been reflecting on the very intense personal and professional demands of managing this role over many years in these febrile times, combined with the fact that I want to give a successor time to help shape the charter plans they will be delivering.

“In these increasingly polarised times, the BBC is of unique value and speaks to the very best of us.

“It helps make the UK a special place; overwhelmingly kind, tolerant and curious.

“Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable.

“While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision.

“Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as director-general I have to take ultimate responsibility.”

Turness, who has been in the role since 2022, said that she had offered her resignation to Davie on Saturday night adding that despite the “controversy” around the Panorama edit, the allegations that BBC News “institutionally biased are wrong”.

In a message sent to staff, she said: “I have taken the difficult decision that it will no longer be my role to lead you in the collective vision that we all have: to pursue the truth with no agenda.

“The ongoing controversy around the Panorama on President Trump has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC – an institution that I love.

“As the CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, the buck stops with me – and I took the decision to offer my resignation to the director-general last night.

“In public life leaders need to be fully accountable, and that is why I am stepping down. While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong.

“In a polarised world, BBC News journalism is more vital than ever, and I could not be prouder of the work that you do. Together we have bucked the global trend, to grow trust in BBC News, and I want to thank you, wherever you are in the world, for your courageous work to deliver that.”

The BBC has been criticised for a number of failings in recent months which include breaching its own accuracy editorial guidelines, livestreaming the controversial Bob Vylan Glastonbury set, as well as misconduct allegations surrounding the former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.

BBC chairman Samir Shah said it was a “sad day” for the BBC, adding that Davie had been an “outstanding director-general” who had “propelled the BBC forward with determination, single-mindedness and foresight”.

Mr Shah continued: “He has had the full support of me and the board throughout.

“However, I understand the continued pressure on him, personally and professionally, which has led him to take this decision today.

“The whole board respects the decision and the reasons for it.

“Tim has given 20 years of his life to the BBC.

“He is a devoted and inspirational leader and an absolute believer in the BBC and public service broadcasting.

“He has achieved a great deal. Foremost, under his tenure, the transformation of the BBC to meet the challenges in a world of unprecedented change and competition is well under way.”