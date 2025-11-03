First test cases against PSNI over data breach to get under way

The first test cases in an action against the Police Service of Northern Ireland following a major data breach are to get under way at Belfast High Court.

The breach happened in August 2023 when a spreadsheet released as part of a freedom of information request held hidden data with the initials, surname, rank and role of PSNI officers and staff.

Police later said the information had got into the hands of dissident republicans.

In the aftermath of the leak, some officers chose to move house and change daily routines.

A group action is being taken by police officers and staff over the breach.

Belfast legal firm Edwards Solicitors, which represents the majority of plaintiffs in the action, said the outcomes for the test cases will provide guidance for thousands of other cases.

It said that even though the PSNI accepted liability for the data breach, and a business case has been approved to make a “universal offer” to those bringing claims, the employer has said it cannot make the offer as it is not affordable within its current funding.

Partner and head of litigation at Edwards Solicitors, Philip Gordon, said: “The outcome of these initial cases in the High Court will provide some direction and guidance for the parties.

“It remains hugely disappointing that the PSNI have not resolved their budget issues to allow for a universal offer to be made, but these test cases are the next step in pursuing compensation for our clients who had their personal details revealed in the 2023 data breach.

“There will be no one-size-fits-all approach and compensation levels will depend on individual circumstances, but these cases should give the parties some guidance as to what to expect.”