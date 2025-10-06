Many homes still without power after Storm Amy

Thousands of homes remain without power into a fourth day as work continues to repair damage following Storm Amy.

Some disruption to rail travel is also possible, though ScotRail said it expects to operate the “vast majority” of services on Monday.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that by 9pm on Sunday, 76,000 homes had been reconnected after the storm’s “extremely damaging” winds, which saw gusts of up to 100mph.

SSEN said engineers were working in “challenging” conditions to reconnect the remaining 12,000 homes following the storm which swept in on Friday.

The company, a distribution network operator for the north of Scotland, said that most of the homes still without power are in the Highlands, while some communities in Argyll and Bute are also waiting to be reconnected.

It said that several hundred engineers and arborists will be working across the network once again on Monday to reconnect customers.

Nik Wheeler, SSEN’s head of customer operations for the north of Scotland, said on Sunday evening: “With Storm Amy’s damaging and sustained winds finally subsiding, our huge reconnection operation is progressing well, although access challenges due to storm debris and fallen trees remain a concern.

“There are even more engineers out on the network today than yesterday, thanks to the arrival of dozens more teams from our fellow network operators and contract partners; they’ve come here from all over the country, and we’re grateful for their help.

“We appreciate that it’s taking some time to identify, access and fix all the damage, due to this storm’s rare intensity and prolonged nature. We don’t take our customers’ patience and understanding for granted, and I want to thank them for bearing with us while we reconnect them as safely and quickly as we can.

“I’d encourage people to take advantage of the hot meal provision we’re organising if they’re able, and to familiarise themselves with the compensation and reimbursement they may be entitled to.”

ScotRail said that services were operating across the majority of the network on Sunday following “round-the-clock work” by Network Rail colleagues and it expects the vast majority to run on Monday.

A fallen tree in Queens Park, Glasgow following Storm Amy (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

However, there were no services on the Far North Inverness/Wick/Kyle lines on Sunday as Network Rail teams work on “complex” repairs.

There were no services on the Oban/Crianlarich/Fort William/Mallaig West Highland Line for much of the day, though in the evening, ScotRail said that the sections between Fort William and Mallaig and between Oban and Crianlarich had reopened.

ScotRail advised customers to check the ScotRail app, website, and social media channels for the most up-to-date information on services before travelling.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’re very pleased that the vast majority of services are now operating. Storm Amy was even more severe than forecast, with winds of up to 100 miles per hour in some parts of Scotland.

“This led to very challenging conditions for the rail network, and working with Network Rail, we took the responsible decision to withdraw train services in many parts of the country where weather conditions were most severe.

“We understand the effect this has on customers, but this was a necessary step to ensure the safety of passengers and staff, which is always our first priority.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland worked around the clock to carry out infrastructure checks and repairs to reopen the railway.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while the clear-up operation took place and we are pleased that in most parts of the country the rail network is back and open for business.”

Weather warnings were in place across much of the country on Friday and Saturday, and in northern Scotland until midday on Sunday, as the storm swept over the country.

Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail Scotland, said: “Storm Amy really left its mark on Scotland’s railway. With more than 420 incidents, including fallen trees and debris across the tracks, the scale of the recovery effort has been immense.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly, day and night, to clear routes and carry out essential repairs. Thanks to their dedication, we’ve made real progress but there’s still more to do.

“We understand how disruptive this has been for passengers, and we’re extremely grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding. Rest assured, we’re continuing the hard work to fully restore the network and appreciate your support as we get there.”

The Met Office said that the “swirl of cloud” associated with Storm Amy has now moved away towards Scandinavia.

In a post on social media, it said: “Sunday has been a less unsettled day in Amy’s wake, but it’s still blustery in places with a few showers in the west.”