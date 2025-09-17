Unite calls for furlough for staff affected by Jaguar Land Rover cyberattack

A leading union is calling for a furlough scheme for workers in the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) supply chain said to be affected by the recent cyberattack on the car firm.

Unite said its members were being laid off with reduced or zero pay, with some being advised to sign up for universal credit.

The union said thousands of workers in the JLR supply chain should have a furlough scheme similar to the one announced this week to support staff at bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers in the JLR supply chain must not be made to pay the price for the cyberattack.

“It is the government’s responsibility to protect jobs and industries that are a vital part of the economy. Ministers should take the lead from the Scottish government’s support package for Alexander Dennis staff and implement a similar scheme for workers in the JLR supply chain now.”