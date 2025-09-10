Union leader calls for summit in bid to end strike by Tube workers

The leader of striking Tube workers has called for a summit to try to resolve a dispute over pay and working hours.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking industrial action this week which has crippled London Underground services, causing travel chaos in the capital.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey called on London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to attend a summit with the union in a bid to find a resolution.

Eddie Dempsey (Lucy North/PA)

Speaking at the TUC Congress in Brighton, Mr Dempsey told delegates: “I’ve got a message for the mayor.

“Instead of going on social media, instead of the old tired cliches, telling trades unionists to get round the table, you’re the Mayor of London, you’re the chair of Transport for London.

“Stop going on social media, invite us to the meeting, let’s have a discussion, because I want to know what is going on in London.”

He warned of more strike action if there was no resolution to the dispute, adding: “We take no pleasure in causing disruption but we make no apology for fighting for our members. So if the mayor has any sense, he will reach out to us.”

The union has rejected a 3.4% pay offer and is campaigning for a cut in their members’ 35-hour week, which LU says is unaffordable.