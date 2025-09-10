Tube strike continues to cause travel misery in London

The number of people travelling to normally busy business districts of London has fallen by almost a third because of the strike by London Underground workers, figures suggest.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are taking part in a week-long walkout which has paralysed Tube services.

RMT leader Eddie Dempsey said there had been a “collapse” in industrial relations which he warned could lead to more industrial action.

It is the third full day of the strike by members of the RMT union (Lucy North/PA)

Commuters have turned to buses and bikes to get to work or have stayed away from the capital and worked from home.

Data from Virgin Media O2 showed that footfall across central London at 1pm yesterday was down 16% compared with the same time last Tuesday.

The drop was said to be even more pronounced in business districts heavily reliant on the Tube and Docklands Light Railway, which is also being affected by strikes this week.

Footfall in Canary Wharf was down by 31%, London Bridge and the City down 21% and Westminster down 19%, according to the report.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said: “As Tube strikes continue across London, mobile network data analysis shows a significant drop in footfall across key business districts including Canary Wharf, the City and Westminster.”

No talks are planned to try to resolve the dispute over pay and hours.