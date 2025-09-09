BBC chiefs tell MPs ‘nobody is irreplaceable’ as they face questions on scandals

BBC chiefs stressed “nobody is irreplaceable” and promised “we do not have a toxic culture” as they were grilled by MPs over a series of scandals at the corporation.

Director-general Tim Davie was asked if he considered resigning over the summer as he appeared before MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee to face questions on the BBC’s Gaza documentary, Glastonbury coverage and Gregg Wallace investigation.

He said: “This is not a job for the faint-hearted.

“What has been on my mind is dealing with the issues.”

Tim Davie said the BBC faces ‘serious’ issues (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

He acknowledged the issues the BBC faces are “serious” and said he is “ensuring the BBC is taking the right actions, I’ve been totally focused on that”.

He added: “If I said I wasn’t feeling the pressure, I would be inhuman.”

Caroline Dinenage MP said it has been “a fairly bumpy summer” for the corporation and added: “As well as warm words, what we really want to hear from you is clarity and decisiveness about the action and accountability the BBC is going to deliver moving forward.”

Davie told the committee that “we may see more things coming out” after being asked for assurance there will not be another “scandal of BBC talent abusing their position”.

He said: “I think things have changed since we last talked to the committee, we are seeing people call it out, and that is a positive change, but it’s ongoing work.

“I don’t think you can change culture in six months and suddenly say nothing’s going to occur.

“We may see more things coming out, because in some ways I’m asking for it, and being utterly transparent and running towards the problem, that’s what we need to do.”

He would not be drawn on questions on if there were currently further scandals about workplace behaviour and abuses of power brewing.

Samir Shah said ‘nobody is irreplaceable’ (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

Discussing the changes that have been made to how abuses of power are dealt with, Davie told MPs: “There are consequences, we are not mucking around now.

“You have to be clear and you have to be fair, but if you’re not living the values, it is clear you leave the BBC or there are consequences.

“You can see that among public figures, but that is happening internally as well.

“It is not overwhelming, as the report says, we do not have a toxic culture.”

BBC chairman Samir Shah told MPs he is “absolutely clear, nobody is irreplaceable” as Davie clarified they do not refer to on-air presenters as “talent”.

Asked about the decision to air the current series of MasterChef after former judges Wallace and John Torode were sacked from the show following a review into Wallace’s alleged misconduct, Davie said the “vast majority” of chefs wanted the series to air.

He said: “We talked to all of them, we were very sensitive about it, the team said, ‘do you want to air it? Is there any other concerns you want to raise?’, and the vast, vast majority wanted it aired, so you did have that balance.

“I think the consequences for the individuals who presented MasterChef have been very significant, they’re no longer working with the BBC, so there are those consequences.

“The other thing in my mind is people can choose to watch it or not, so there’s an element of trust in the audience.

“In our research, overall, people supported the decision, but I don’t think it was an easy decision, I absolutely respect that view. I think it was on judgment the right thing to do, but I understand that you could see both sides of the argument very clearly.”