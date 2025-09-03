Cosmetics chain Lush shuts all UK stores for a day ‘in solidarity with Gaza’

Cosmetics chain Lush has shut all of its UK stores and closed its website for the day in solidarity with people starving in Gaza, the retailer said.

The natural cosmetics brand has also closed its factories, with more than 100 stores in the country, including its flagship spa in London’s Oxford Street, marked as “temporarily closed” on Google Maps on Wednesday.

In a statement on its website, the company said: “Across the Lush business we share the anguish that millions of people feel seeing the images of starving people in Gaza, Palestine.

“Like the rest of the world, we struggle to find ways we can help whilst the Israeli government is preventing urgent humanitarian assistance from entering Gaza.

“One thing Lush can currently send into Gaza is our love and a strong message that we stand in solidarity.”

Lush, which was founded in the UK, said it hopes the Government ‘hears the message’ its closure sends (PA)

The business, which trades in more than 50 countries, said it has put messages in the windows of closed shops, which read “Stop starving Gaza, we are closed in solidarity”.

The Prime Minister last month said the UK will recognise a Palestinian state later in September unless Israel agrees to meet certain conditions, including addressing the humanitarian crisis, implementing a ceasefire and reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.

In a statement on the Middle East to the House of Commons on Monday, Foreign Secretary David Lammy told MPs that Gaza is experiencing a “man-made famine” as the war continues.

Lush said that it will lose a day of takings and the UK Government will lose a day of tax contributions from the business and its customers.

“We hope they (UK Government) too hear the message our closure sends, with more Government action needed to bring an immediate stop to the death and destruction, including an end to arms sales from the UK,” the statement said.

The company, founded in the UK, added: “It feels important that we lift our voice first from here in the UK, however we know that sentiment across the international Lush business is strong and we expect similar actions may follow as other Lush countries seek ways to express their solidarity.”