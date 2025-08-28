Major healthcare equipment supplier sells product sales arm after insolvency

One of the UK’s biggest suppliers of mobility aids has sold its product sales arm after collapsing into insolvency.

Mobilitas Group has acquired the division from NRS Healthcare, also known as Nottingham Rehab, which collapsed after efforts to secure a buyer were unsuccessful.

The acquisition will include a group of more than 13,000 products, from basic daily living aids to complex assistive technologies, as well as a team of specialist staff.

A court appointed a liquidator to wind up NRS Healthcare earlier this month.

The Leicestershire-based company, which supplies the likes of wheelchairs, hoists and hospital beds, had already started transferring all its services to other providers.

The healthcare provider worked with the NHS and local councils across England and Northern Ireland, providing services to help elderly and disabled people live independently in their own homes.

The Government had said it was monitoring the situation to “minimise any potential disruption” to healthcare providers and patients, including finding alternative suppliers.

Mobilitas Group is a holding company owning brands including CareCo, which also sells mobility products like scooters, walking aids and wheelchairs.

Mobilitas co-founder William Harrison said: “We didn’t want to see a company with such rich British heritage simply disappear.”

He added that it was “proud to step in and ensure their customers continue to receive excellent service while unlocking new growth opportunities for the business”.