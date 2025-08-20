Further delay in Roxy Media winding up case

Holly Willoughby’s media company is set to return to a specialist insolvency court in November following the result of a tribunal appeal.

Roxy Media, the media production and management firm run by the TV presenter and her husband Dan Baldwin, is facing winding-up proceedings from His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

A hearing at the Insolvency and Companies Court in April heard that the firm owed £377,000 in tax, which had been reduced from an unknown amount.

Lawyers for Roxy Media said last month that the company was seeking to take the case to a tax tribunal.

The company applied for a further adjournment on Wednesday to await the outcome of that appeal.

Jon-Selous Borlace, for HMRC, told the specialist court: “The company said it filed an appeal to the First-Tier Tribunal.”

ICC Judge Sally Barber allowed the adjournment “to await the outcome of the appeal”, setting the next hearing for November 12.

Willoughby set up the company with her husband to specialise in managing media clients.

Records on Companies House indicate that she was appointed as a director of the company in 2014, and Mr Baldwin in 2008.

The presenter is best known for previously fronting ITV daytime show This Morning and Dancing On Ice.