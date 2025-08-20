Airbus workers to stage strikes amid pay dispute

Workers at aircraft manufacturer Airbus are to stage a series of strikes in a dispute over pay.

Unite said around 3,000 of its members will walk out for 10 days in September after they voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Airbus is generating billions in profit; workers deserve a fair deal. Our members are simply seeking fairness not favours.

“Airbus workers have the total support of their union in this dispute.”

Unite warned the strikes will hit production of wings for Airbus’s commercial and military aircraft programmes.

The Unite members are based in Broughton, north Wales, and Filton, near Bristol.

Sue Partridge, Airbus UK country manager commercial aircraft, said: “We have made a competitive and fair pay offer in 2025 that builds on the strong foundations of pay increases totalling over 20% in the last three years and a £2,644 bonus payment made in April this year.

“Our priority remains to find a resolution together with the trade union that ensures the long-term competitiveness and success of Airbus in the UK.”