EasyJet planes clip wings on ground at Manchester Airport

Flights at Manchester Airport were disrupted after the wings of two outbound easyJet planes clipped wings while on the ground.

Airport officials briefly closed the runway while the aircraft were examined.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “EasyJet can confirm that the wing tips of two aircraft came into contact whilst taxiing to the runway at Manchester airport this morning.

“The aircraft returned to stand to disembark customers who have been provided with refreshment vouchers whilst replacement aircraft are arranged to operate the flights.

“We apologise to customers for the delay to their flights.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority.”