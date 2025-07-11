60,000 air fryers recalled across Ireland over ‘manufacturing defect’

Consumers in Ireland have been advised to stop using 60,000 air fryers, sold in various shops, because of a risk of the appliance overheating and potentially leading to a fire.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) issued the warning for those who own some models of Tower air fryers, after a recall by the company.

CCPC said the affected air fryers have a manufacturing defect that may cause the appliance to overheat, potentially leading to fires and risking injury or death.

Almost 60,000 affected models have been sold in retail outlets across the Republic of Ireland.

“Although no incidents have been reported in Ireland to date, there have been reports in the UK of these products catching fire,” CCPC said.

The CCPC is urging consumers to check if they own one of the five affected models listed below.

The air fryer models affected by the recall are T17023 Tower 2.2Ltr Manual Air Fryer; T17061BLK Tower 4Ltr Manual Air Fryer; T17067 Tower 4Ltr Digital Air Fryer; T17087 Tower 2Ltr Compact Manual Air Fryer; and T17129L Vortx 8L Dual Basket Air Fryer.

Consumers have been advised to unplug their air fryer and check the appliance rating label underneath it. The model number will begin with the letter T, it said.

The affected products were manufactured between 2020 and 2024 and were sold in various retailers including Argos, Tesco Ireland, DID, Dealz, Lidl, Amazon and the Tower Housewares website.

A spokeswoman for CCPC said: “Consumers who have one of the affected air fryers should stop using the product immediately, unplug it and contact Tower Housewares. They can do this on the website or by emailing towerproduct@customersvc.co.uk.”

Grainne Griffin, director of communications at the CCPC, said: “This recall covers five Tower air fryer models with a dangerous manufacturing defect that could cause the models to overheat.

“Almost 60,000 affected units have been sold in Ireland so it’s vital that consumers who have a Tower air fryer check their model. If their model is affected, it is not safe to use.”

Consumers are also reminded to always follow manufacturer, health and safety instructions when operating any electrical appliances, it added.

Anyone concerned about a product safety issue can contact the CCPC’s national consumer helpline on 01 402 5555 from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, or email ask@ccpc.ie.